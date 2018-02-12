Dartmouth man charged with forcible confinement after 'physical disturbance'

A 37-year-old man was due in court on Monday to face charges including forcible confinement and assault after what police are calling a physical disturbance in Dartmouth on Sunday.

In a news release on Monday, Halifax Regional Police said 37-year-old Ashley Michael Googoo was charged after police responded to a disturbance on Kennedy Drive just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“A 40-year-old woman reported that a man had assaulted her and that he was causing damage inside the residence. The man and woman are known to each other,” the news release said.

Police said the woman left the home safely, and the man was the only one inside when they got there.

Officers spoke to him through the door, and he refused to come out, so they knocked the door down and arrested him.