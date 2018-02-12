Glaze report 'snubs' Nova Scotia's Black community: Black Educators Association

Members of the Black Educators Association have added their voices to the chorus of educators blasting the Glaze Report.

“BEA’s membership of teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals and community members are appalled to have been omitted from such a process of paramount importance,” they said in a media release issued Monday.

Titled 'Glaze Report Snubs the Black Community!' the Black Educators Association said in the release that discussions about the achievement gap and educational equity and equality in math and literacy “continues to be at the forefront” in the Black community.

“Given the work that BEA is doing with black learners in Nova Scotia to bridge the evidence-based significant gaps, we ask ourselves how and why the Association was not invited and blatantly ignored by the very consultant garnered to write the report,” the statement reads.

The release outlined the association’s position that the Glaze Report is missing key components, including the fact it doesn’t refer to two key reports relating to African Nova Scotians and recommendations that would help move them forward with education.

They also expressed discouragement over the fact the province’s English-speaking school boards were being dismantled.

“The voices of our African Nova Scotian elected officials who represent our nearly 50 black communities are threatened and BEA denounces Glaze’s recommended elimination of the elected Nova Scotia school boards,” the release went on to say.