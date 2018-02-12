Halifax woman charged with impaired driving after two collisions, being in wrong lane

A Halifax woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she drove up a highway ramp in the wrong direction, hit another car, and then ended up striking a ditch.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Halifax RCMP responded to a call that a small white car was driving in the wrong direction on the on-ramp to Highway 102 at Exit 3 in Hammonds Plains, a police release said.

The white car struck another vehicle on the ramp and causing minor damage, police said, but kept on going.

It continued heading outbound in the inbound lanes of the highway, towards Bedford.

Responding police officers then heard a second call, while en-route to the first one, about a small white car that had left the road, struck the ditch, and ended up facing the wrong direction.

Police said that collision happened near exit 4C at the Bedford Common, about 18 kilometres from where the first collision occurred.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle showed signs of being impaired by alcohol, and was arrested by a nearby member of Halifax Regional Police.

A 24-year-old woman from Halifax was taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment for a breath test which she refused.

The woman is facing charges of impaired driving, refusing a breath test, and was released from custody Sunday evening.

She is scheduled to attend Dartmouth provincial court on March 21.