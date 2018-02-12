Teenager taken to hospital after being hit in Halifax crosswalk

News / Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have charged the driver with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Gottingen and North streets in Halifax on Sunday night.

An 18-year-old man was hit in a crosswalk and was transported to hospital with non-serious injuries, police say in a release about the 7 p.m. incident.

The driver of the vehicle was given a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

No other details were provided.

