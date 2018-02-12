The Carleton in downtown Halifax reopens with new look, new menu

A popular music venue, restaurant and bar in downtown Halifax is showcasing a new, even tastier, look.

The month-long renovations at The Carleton focused on improving atmosphere and food options in order to match the space’s long-standing reputation as a live music venue, said owner Karen Spaulding.

Renovations to the historic building included an upgraded private dining room, refreshed furnishings, updated gender-neutral washrooms, and a new menu.

The Carleton, built in 1760 on Argyle Street, is thought to be Halifax’s third oldest building – outlived by only two local churches. It's been operating as a music venue, restaurant and bar since 2008.

“The historical significance of this building is so important to me, that is why I chose each part of the renovation carefully to compliment the historic elements,” said Spaulding.

The renovated restaurant in the heart of downtown Halifax now features grey wood flooring, a quartz bar with brass finishes, and indigo walls.

Along with the aesthetic changes, The Carleton hired new head chef Michael Dolente, a well-established Halifax native who has appeared on the Food Network’s “Chopped Canada.”

“We were looking for a young and well-rounded chef and we found just that. Michael is a cool dude and an exceptional cook, I am so lucky,” said Spaulding.

As the venue edges closer to its 10th Anniversary in May, The Carleton has promised 2018 will be packed full of entertainment such as food festivals, live music, and comedy shows.