Two Nova Scotians charged with drug-impaired driving in two days
A 17-year-old boy and a 53-year-old woman were charged with impaired driving.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia say they arrested two people for drug-impaired driving in two days earlier this month.
In a news release on Monday, Lunenburg District RCMP said they arrested the two drivers on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.
On Feb. 1, police responded to a single-vehicle collision in East LaHave and their investigation led police to believe that the 17-year-old boy behind the wheel was impaired by drugs. He didn’t comply with a demand for an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, police said.
He’s due in court on Feb. 28 in Bridgewater to face charges of impaired driving and refusing the test.
On Feb. 2, police arrested and charged 53-year-old Elaine Delores Sarty of Bridgewater for impaired driver after an evaluation by a drug recognition expert.