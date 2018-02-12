Two Nova Scotians charged with drug-impaired driving in two days

Police in Nova Scotia say they arrested two people for drug-impaired driving in two days earlier this month.

In a news release on Monday, Lunenburg District RCMP said they arrested the two drivers on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

On Feb. 1, police responded to a single-vehicle collision in East LaHave and their investigation led police to believe that the 17-year-old boy behind the wheel was impaired by drugs. He didn’t comply with a demand for an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, police said.

He’s due in court on Feb. 28 in Bridgewater to face charges of impaired driving and refusing the test.