DHX Media reports $7.4M second-quarter profit up from $5.8M a year ago

HALIFAX — DHX Media Ltd. reported a profit of $7.4 million in its latest quarter, up from $5.8 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The children's entertainment company says the profit amounted to six cents per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

That compared with a profit of four cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, DHX says it earned a profit of nearly $9.1 million or seven cents per share, up from $6.3 million or five cents per share.

Revenue in what was the company's second quarter totalled $121.9 million, up from $78.9 million.

DHX launched a review of strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the company, last year.