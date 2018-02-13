Gunfire rings out in Lower Sackville neighbourhood, homes, vehicle hit

A neighbourhood in Sackville is left shaken after gunfire rang out on a residential street in the middle of the day on Monday.

Halifax RCMP said on Tuesday that officers were called to Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville at 1:45 p.m. on Monday in response to calls from several residents who heard gunshots.

Police said four homes on the street were hit by bullets, but none of them were the target.

The target, police said, was the driver of a small black vehicle seen speeding off toward Beaver Bank Road. They said the driver ran a stop sign turning right onto Beaver Bank Road, and almost hit another black car at 1:44 p.m.

They said the shooter was a man who had been on foot, and was then seen getting into a white Honda CR-V and driving towards Hillsdale Crescent.

The driver of the CR-V is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build.

“Witnesses indicated he had a handgun and was wearing white gloves,” the release said.

There was also a white woman in her 20s in the CR-V.

Police said several witnesses have already come forward, but they’re hoping to speak to more. They’re also hoping to speak to the driver of the black car that was almost struck on Beaver Bank Road.

"I want to assure residents our members are actively working this investigation in the hope of identifying the persons responsible for this shooting. We need anyone to come forward who may have seen anything out of the ordinary leading up to the shooting or after it occurred" Inspector Kevin O'Blenis said in the news release.

"Those involved had a complete disregard for the safety of the public in this neighbourhood. Investigators have found a bullet on a living room couch in one home, and in another a bullet went into the home and was found in a closet."