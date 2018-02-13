Halifax police warn of email scam involving fake diplomat, U.S. military

Halifax police are warning residents about an overseas scam involving a fake diplomat, the U.S. military and a parcel sent to your home that has surfaced in the city.

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report from a woman saying she had received an email earlier that morning from someone claiming to be a sergeant in the United States military, the release said.

The email also contains a photo of a person in a U.S. military uniform.

The email also states that a diplomat will be delivering a parcel with money or a cheque to the receiver, and claims to know their home address, but will ask for confirmation, police said.

If your address is provided, you may then get a parcel containing a cheque or cash that appears legitimate - “but it is not.”

Police said you will be asked to deposit the cheque or cash into your bank account and then send some of the money back to the sender.