Nova Scotia Teachers Union to hold strike vote

The province’s teachers are going to have a strike vote next week.

The news came in a media release issued by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) late Tuesday afternoon.

"Our education system is once again under attack from the McNeil government. Last week we held information sessions around the province to discuss what the Glaze report will mean for our students, our classrooms and our profession,” NSTU president Liette Doucet said in the statement.

“It was clear NSTU members agree the situation is dire and that as teachers and administrators we need to stand up for public education. We cannot sit on our hands and let Stephen McNeil do to our schools, what he did to our hospitals. We need to be prepared to fight for what is right and just.”

The statement said the NSTU’s provincial executive has approved a strike vote that will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20.

“This will give the NSTU a mandate to implement a job action if the government is unprepared to back down from implementing the Glaze report," Doucet said.

The report by consultant Avis Glaze makes 22 recommendations including the removal of principals and vice-principals from the union and the creation of a provincial college of educators to license, govern, discipline and regulate the teaching profession.

It also calls for the elimination of the province's seven English-language school boards.