What a Pleasure: Feist announces two shows in Halifax

Canadian indie favourite Feist is headed to Halifax this May.

The four time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has announced an East Coast tour.

Leslie Feist, an Amherst native, will be stopping into Halifax for two shows on May 25 and 26 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

The spring tour will support her newest album Pleasure, which was released last April.

Tickets for the shows will be available starting Friday at noon at the Dalhousie Arts Centre box office, over the phone, or online at sonicconcerts.com.

Advanced sale tickets are $66.50 while tickets bought on the day of the concert will be $71.50.