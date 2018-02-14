Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car

Police in Halifax are looking to identify a man who approached a 9-year-old boy and yelled at him to get in his car.

On Tuesday between 3 and 3:15 p.m., a man in a black four-door sedan (possibly a Toyota) approached a 9-year-old boy while he was walking in the 0-100 block of Carrington Place in Clayton Park, a Halifax Regional Police release said.

The man pulled his vehicle over, rolled down the window and yelled at the boy to ‘get in the car.’

The boy ran towards his sister who was walking ahead of him, and told her what happened. The two kids ran to their home and told their parents what had happened.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s, with a slim build and a goatee. He was wearing an earring in one of his ears, and a t-shirt with a sweater over it.