Police release photos of man wanted in Nova Scotia pharmacy theft

The man stole $360 worth of merchandise from the Lower Truro business, police say.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in a Nova Scotia pharmacy theft.

The Colchester RCMP said in a release that an unknown man, who can been seen in security photos, took $360 worth of merchandise during a theft from a pharmacy in Lower Truro on Saturday.

Anyone who has information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, is asked to call Colchester RCMP at 902-896-5000, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

