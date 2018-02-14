Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police

A suspicious package found in an abandoned car on the side of a Halifax highway has been found to not be a threat.

At 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an abandoned car parked on the southbound shoulder of Highway 102 between the Kearney Lake Road and Bayers Lake exits.

Upon arrival, police found a suspicious package inside the vehicle, and officers are remained on scene for several hours Wednesday with the Explosive Disposal Unit to examine the package.

Both southbound lanes on Highway 102 around the scene were temporarily closed and people were asked to avoid the area.

A Metro reporter who witnessed the scene says there was small car on the side of the road with all of its windows smashed.

There was also a black SUV smashed into the concrete median nearby, but it’s unclear if that vehicle was related to the main incident.