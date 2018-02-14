Taser used on man who allegedly threatened to kill two Halifax police officers

A Taser was used on a man after he allegedly threatened to kill two Halifax police officers.

Halifax Regional Police say around 10 p.m. Tuesday they were on a separate call in the 2100 block of Barrington Street when a man came up to two officers and threatened to kill them.

Police tried arresting the man, but he fled before he could be taken into custody.

“The officers pursued the male and stopped (him) on Brunswick Street. The male then turned toward both officers yelling he was going to stab them,” a police statement reads.

At that point, a Taser was used on him, according to police, and he was arrested. Police also say the man had a knife.