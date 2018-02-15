A winter festival, comedy and hockey: 5 thing to do in Halifax this weekend

Hometown hockey: See the Halifax Mooseheads on the ice this weekend as they take on the Moncton Wildcats. The game starts at 7 p.m. this Friday at the Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are still available online at ticketatlantic.com or at the box office.

Carleton comedy: Hailing from the U.K. but now a Maritime resident, James Mullinger has had spots on CBC, been nominated for a Just for Laughs award, and is now bringing his one man show to Halifax. The show will be opened by Halifax native Kyle Barnet at The Carleton from 7-9 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets are $17.50 and available online at carleton.ca or at the door.

Mona Parsons: See the powerful story of Mona Parsons this Sunday at the Halifax Central Library. Mona Parsons, who is honoured for this year’s Nova Scotia Heritage Day, was believed to be the only Nova Scotian/Canadian female who was sent to the labour camps during World War II. The event takes place at 2 p.m. this Sunday in Room 301.

NO SLEEP: Experience the best 90’s warehouse rave that you’ve never been to at Menz & Mollyz this weekend. New house, old house, piano house, 90s house, and many more genres to get your body moving all night. The rave is this Saturday featuring Loukas Stilldrunk, Okay TK, and Brandon Mott from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. and tickets are $7 before midnight and $10 after.