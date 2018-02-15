Dartmouth Yarns closing doors after five years

Downtown Dartmouth is getting a little less cozy.

In a statement Thursday, arts and crafts shop Dartmouth Yarns said they’ll be closing their doors on Portland Street on March 1.

“The time has come to say goodbye,” a post on Facebook read, pointing customers towards a newsletter with more details.

“We value all the great knitters and fibre-crafters we have had the pleasure to serve. We want to thank everyone for a great 5+ years in downtown Dartmouth,” the newsletter added.

A “silver lining” for yarn and craft fans is that now all items in the shop are being discounted to clear.

Yarn, notions, needles, samples, and even fixtures are ready to go, the letter said, and shoppers can save up to 50 per cent starting Friday and running through to March 1.