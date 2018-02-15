Deadline looming to find buyer for former Nova Scotia wind tower plant:minister

TRENTON, N.S. — Nova Scotia's business minister says time is running out on finding a new operator for a former wind tower manufacturing plant in Pictou County.

Geoff MacLellan toured the former DSME Trenton plant today, and says the province will have to make a decision on what comes next by the end of this fiscal year if a buyer isn't found.

MacLellan says possible steps could include finding buyers for the equipment, or in the worst case scenario, liquidating the plant's assets.

He says two years into the receivership process and near the end of a second round of bids, it's costing the province $150,000 a month to keep the plant in operational shape.

The first round of bids was abandoned in late 2016 after the province rejected three, including two of only $1.