Education minister giving Nova Scotia principals one year to decide roles in union

The province’s education minister has given principals and vice principals one year to decide if they want to stay in their current jobs outside the union or keep their union membership by returning to the classroom.

The issue of vice principals and principals being ousted from the Nova Scotia Teachers Union is one of several contentious recommendations the province is planning to implement from consultant Avis Glaze’s recent report.

“There has been good discussion with principals around removing principals and vice-principals from their union,” Zach Churchill said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

“After listening to those principals we have decided principals and vice-principals, and those in other senior supervisory positions, will have one year to decide whether they want to remain in their current role, or stay in the Nova Scotia Teachers' Union and return to the classroom. This will give them more time to consider their options before they make this important decision.”

Churchill said while meeting with superintendents, principals and other school representatives across the province this week, the recommendation of a student progress assessment office was also frequently brought up.

“I want to reassure teachers that any changes involving student assessment will not be part of the spring legislation. We will continue to talk to and listen to teachers while we determine how to address this recommendation,” Churchill said in the release.

“We are committed to strengthening our education system to help more of our students succeed. Dr. Glaze's report presented a clear path forward. As we follow that path we will continue to listen to teachers, parents and other partners.”

The head of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, Liette Doucet, issued a statement in response.

Doucet said she had spoken with Churchill on Thursday. Although she applauded his willingness to keep the lines of communication open, she said it was "unfortunate he is still not open to doing the proper thing for our education system."