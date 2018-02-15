Halifax police seeking owner of cash found in Value Village donated item

If you donated something to Value Village last weekend, you might want to make sure you didn't accidentally give away some cash too.

In a media release Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said they’re seeking the owner or owners of “an undisclosed” sum of money found at the thrift store’s Bayers Lake location.

On Monday at 2:39 p.m., police responded to the Value Village at 165 Chain Lake Dr. in Halifax after staff reported finding money inside an item that had been donated to the store on Sunday.

The owner of the money has not been located.

To claim the money, the person must be able to specify the amount of money, the denominations, the donated item in which the money was found, and any other useful information to determine ownership.