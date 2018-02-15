'Massively detrimental': Halifax sexual assault centres worried as provincial funding expires

Halifax sexual assault organizations are worried the province will not reinstate “invaluable” funding next month, dramatically impacting the victims they serve.

At $2.5 million the Community Services counselling grant, which expires on March 31, is part of a broader $6 million sexual assault strategy in the province.

“Just because funding is there now does not mean all of our community’s problems are gone. It is far from it,” said Jackie Stevens, executive director of Avalon Sexual Assault Centre said Thursday.

“Adversely, the loss of funding will cause huge repercussions. This could be massively detrimental to some of the specialized service centres here.”

Nine districts in Nova Scotia received funding through the two-year program, including six separate centres in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

A 2015 provincial statement said $250,000 would be set aside for HRM. Besides Avalon, the five centres in Halifax that shared that provincial funding are: the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, Project New Start, Man Talk, LEA Place, and Heartwood.

Two of the Halifax groups confirmed they received more than $50,000 annually through the grant.

Stevens said each region was assigned the task of choosing how its money would be spent.

“Our region chose to invest in building each organizations capacity to respond to marginalized communities and bridging the gap in local resources,” said Stevens.

Avalon focuses on education, advocacy, counselling and connecting clients with specialized services that address marginalized groups like Indigenous peoples, youth, men and LGBTQ+ members of the community.

“The benefit of specialized treatment is invaluable. For example, the Native Friendship Centre can provide culturally relevant services to the client, like smudging or other things,” said Stevens.

“They know how to deal with the intersectionality of oppression – they get it, we don’t.”

Stevens says the groups have never had secure funding for education and community learning programs, and this makes it extremely difficult to build permanency in service delivery.

Project New Start, a centre that provides counselling for men who have experienced sexual abuse as a child or adult, is the only program in HRM to provide this service. Without the grant funding, they say they’ll be forced to freeze new referrals.

“This sends a message to men who have been sexually abused that their traumas do not matter, said Wendy Keen, the executive director.

“Healing does not stop on March 31 when funding ends. Healing takes a long time.”

In an email Thursday, Community Services spokesman Bruce Nunn said the Community Support Network Grants “were always intended to be and were communicated as 2-year grants, so they are coming to an end as expected, as of March 2018.”

Nunn said the purpose of the grants was to mobilize community responses to support victims/survivors in a more timely, coordinated, and trauma-informed way. He said it was communicated at the beginning that “networks wishing to carry out activities past the term of the grant would need to find a way to sustain the work, as the grants were time-limited.”