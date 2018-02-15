U.S. man finds message in a bottle from 1985 Cole Harbour teen

If you were a Grade 10 Cole Harbour District High School student in 1985 whose message in a bottle included “I like to party and have a good time,” Clint Buffington is looking for you.

Buffington said his father found the bottle with a message inside while vacationing in the Caribbean in 2014.

They only recently opened the bottle, painstakingly unfolding the message without destroying the aging, crumbly paper. Details about the delicate task are outlined here.

Buffington said he's seeking the author who penned the note 33 years ago.

The short message found inside the clear bottle includes the title “Ocean Drift Project” and identifies Cole Harbour District High School as the return address.

Some of the message’s ink has faded after years of bobbing around in a bottle in the ocean, and the name is only partially visible.

But enough of the message exists to identify the writer as most likely a Merle, Merla or Marlene, with the last name Dellans/Dellars/Dellanos/Dellairs or Delares.

The message reads:

“Hey Dude

I’m a grade 10 student from Cole Harbour District High School. I like to party and have a good time. I….coast and this is, I think, half decent. If you (are from another) country I would appreciate a penny (of) foreign money. Being a Canadian isn’t bad. There is a lot to do and the people aren’t so bad. This was released offshore in the gulf stream by a swordfish boat.”

Buffington happens to operate a blog called Message in a Bottle Hunter. He put the call out for the author on Thursday and was pleased by the attention it was getting on social media.

“I have a feeling this person will surface before the day is out,” he told Metro on Thursday afternoon.

“I currently live in Utah, though my dad, who found the message in a bottle (while in the Caribbean), lives in southern Illinois. The message is with him.”

Buffington hopes anyone who attended Cole Harbour District High and knows who the author might be will contact him via his Message in a Bottle blog or his Facebook page.

"It's important to me to find the sender because I think messages in bottles have the power to bring a little magic back into the world, you know? It's such a powerful way to connect strangers, and reunite people with their own pasts," Buffington said.