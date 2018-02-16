Halifax band pulls out of Cageless tour following sexual misconduct allegations against Hedley

A Halifax-based band has dropped out of Hedley’s tour amid sexual misconduct allegations against Hedley.

“We understand this choice could negatively impact our band professionally but in the end we have to do what we feel is morally right,” members of Neon Dreams said in a statement Friday via Facebook.

The Halifax Hedley concert is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23 at the Scotiabank Centre.

Before announcing they were discontinuing the Cageless tour, Neon Dreams performed eight shows with Hedley.

Earlier Friday, Hedley's management team said it had terminated all "business relationships with the band" and the CBC said it was dropping the group's music from its radio and streaming platforms.

The Junos also dropped the Vancouver group from the upcoming televised awards bash in what was called a joint decision with the band "after careful consideration of the situation."

The rockers — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — are under fire in the wake of a flurry of claims from anonymous Twitter users who alleged inappropriate encounters with the band.

A statement issued by the group calls the allegations "unsubstantiated."

“We are truly sorry to disappoint anybody that has purchased a ticket to see us perform,” Neon Dreams told fans in their Facebook statement.

“We hope to make it up to you in the future.”