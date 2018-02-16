Halifax police asking for public's help finding armed robbery suspects
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in an armed robbery in Tantallon.
At about 11:37 p.m. Thursday night, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a Hammonds Plains Road business.
In a media release, RCMP said two male suspects wearing masks had entered the business and demanded money.
One of the suspects was carrying a firearm.
The suspects left in a grey-coloured SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash from the business. Both suspects are believed to be in the mid-20s.
Police said although they conducted extensive patrols of the area trying to get the vehicle that sped away on Lucasville Road, they didn’t locate the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be given to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.