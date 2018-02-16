Halifax police asking for public's help finding armed robbery suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in an armed robbery in Tantallon.

At about 11:37 p.m. Thursday night, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a Hammonds Plains Road business.

In a media release, RCMP said two male suspects wearing masks had entered the business and demanded money.

One of the suspects was carrying a firearm.

The suspects left in a grey-coloured SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash from the business. Both suspects are believed to be in the mid-20s.

Police said although they conducted extensive patrols of the area trying to get the vehicle that sped away on Lucasville Road, they didn’t locate the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.