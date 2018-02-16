Halifax police looking for tractor trailer driver who collided with Ford Fusion
The Fusion sustained damage and the driver of the vehicle transporter didn't stop.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male driver of a tractor trailer involved in a two-vehicle collision in Halifax.
Around 7 a.m. on Friday, a black Ford Fusion and a vehicle transporter were traveling southbound on Robie Street.
Halifax Regional Police said in a media release that the tractor trailer (in the left lane) and the Fusion (in the right lane), both turned right at the intersection of Robie and Young streets.
While turning, the trailer of the vehicle transporter hit the car, causing damage to the front end of the vehicle.
The transporter continued on Young Street while the driver of the Fusion pulled over to assess the damage.
It is likely the driver of the transport truck was unaware he had hit the car.
Halifax Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 902-490-5016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Hedley dropped by management, radio, tour opener amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Controversial 'burned rock' foul causes a stir for Canadians at Olympic curling
-
Oil patch workers leaving Fort Mac in droves, with Edmonton as the top destination
-
Three men arrested after alleged fight, gunshot heard in Halifax