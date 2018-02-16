Halifax police looking for tractor trailer driver who collided with Ford Fusion

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male driver of a tractor trailer involved in a two-vehicle collision in Halifax.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, a black Ford Fusion and a vehicle transporter were traveling southbound on Robie Street.

Halifax Regional Police said in a media release that the tractor trailer (in the left lane) and the Fusion (in the right lane), both turned right at the intersection of Robie and Young streets.

While turning, the trailer of the vehicle transporter hit the car, causing damage to the front end of the vehicle.

The transporter continued on Young Street while the driver of the Fusion pulled over to assess the damage.

It is likely the driver of the transport truck was unaware he had hit the car.