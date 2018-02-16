Halifax police seeking suspect in connection to three Dartmouth robberies

Police are looking for one of two people charged in connection with three recent back-to-back robberies in Dartmouth.

In a media release Friday, Halifax Regional Police said after releasing suspect photos to the public on Feb. 9, they received several tips.

Later that day, investigators arrested a 17-year-old male from Tangier after he turned himself in at police headquarters in Halifax.

The teen is charged with three counts of robbery and one count of assault with a weapon.

A warrant has been issued for the second suspect, Jaden George Webb, 20, from Mushaboom.

Police are warning people to not approach or confront Webb.

Anyone who sees Webb or has information regarding his location is asked to contact police by calling 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.

All three Dartmouth incidents occurred on Feb. 4.

Police responded to the first Feb. 4 incident at Boston Pizza, 611 Portland St., when they attended a 12:36 a.m. robbery call.

Two men had entered the restaurant. Police said one produced a knife and demanded cash from an employee. The employee yelled and two co-workers came to assist.

One of the suspects had grabbed several bottles of liquor. As he was fleeing the restaurant, he struck one of the employees in the face causing a small cut.

Some of the bottles were dropped in the parking lot as both suspects fled on foot.

Responding officers and a K-9 team were about to conduct a search of the area when a second robbery was reported at 12:51 a.m.

This second robbery was at the Needs Convenience Store at 303 Prince Albert Rd.

The clerk reported two suspects had entered the store. One selected two beverages and approached the counter. He then pulled out a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

The clerk handed an undisclosed amount of cash to him and both suspects left the store on foot. A K-9 track of the suspects was unsuccessful.

At 6 p.m. that same day, a man contacted police to report a robbery at Ronnie’s Pizza, located at 121 Main St.

He said that incident had occurred at 12:40 a.m. He told police two men had entered the restaurant and approached the counter. One of them presented a knife and demanded money.