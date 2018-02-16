Three men arrested after alleged fight, gunshot heard in Halifax
HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say three people have been arrested after a gun shot was heard in the same area of a fight between several men.
Officers were called to the area of Brunswick and Uniacke streets around 2:40 a.m. Friday after reports of an altercation.
They say while police were enroute, several calls came about a gun shot in the same area.
Investigators do not believe anyone was hit by the gun shot.
Three men were arrested and the investigation is ongoing.