What’s open, what’s closed in Halifax for Heritage Day

The fourth annual Nova Scotia Heritage Day will see many enjoying a work-free Monday, so prepare for supplies accordingly.

Since it is a provincial holiday, all major malls, grocery stores, banks, and Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation locations will be closed.

Retail stores such as gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, independent liquor stores and drug stores may be open on Monday. You are advised to call ahead.

All Halifax Public Libraries will be closed on Monday. Several recreation facilities will be closed as well. Residents are advised to call ahead.

The 311 contact centre will be operating on regular hours on Monday.

All customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services will be closed on Monday.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on a holiday schedule. For details on the revised schedule, visit www.halifax.ca/transit/Schedules/index.php.

On street parking meters will be free on Heritage Day. The Halifax Regional Municipality advises motorists to abide by other posted signage.

No municipal garbage collection will take place on Monday. Curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables will occur instead on Saturday Feb. 17 as early as 7 a.m.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Halifax recycling facility will be closed on Monday, but will operate during regular hours on Saturday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 17 and will re-open on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Emera Oval, open for regular hours on Monday, will be hosting free public skates throughout the day. To view the schedule, visit https://www.halifax.ca/recreation/facilities-fields/emera-oval.

Nova Scotia Heritage Day 2018 honours Mona Louise Parsons. She was a member of the Dutch Resistance and the only Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the Germans during the Second World War.

A celebration of her life will take place at the MacDonald Museum in Middleton at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Last year’s Heritage Day honoured Mi’kmaq Heritage. Next year, the provincial holiday will celebrate beloved Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis.