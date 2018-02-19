Another strike?

A strike vote this Tuesday could bring Nova Scotia teachers a step closer to illegal job action.

Educators from across the province will vote yes or no to strike action Tuesday, stemming from controversial changes to the education system suggested by the Glaze report, according to the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU).

“It is not that we do not want change, we have been asking for positive change for a long time,” said NSTU President Liette Doucet on Monday.

“Our problem is that these recommended implementations are not going to help the students.”

Doucet said she is confident they will get a yes vote from members, giving the NSTU a mandate for job action.

However, last year’s historic teachers’ strike concluded with the provincial government crafting back-to-work legislation that enforced a new contract, making any job action this year illegal and those who do so would face fines.

All voting will be done through an online program from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Results of the vote will then be discussed at a provincial executive meeting on Wednesday, Doucet said, where decisions will be made around when information should be released to the public and what said job action may look like.

“We are not sitting around and watching the government do what they did to the health care system,” said Doucet, citing the recent amalgamation of health authorities.

“If the teachers are willing to vote for an illegal strike, there is obviously something not quite right.”