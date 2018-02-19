Hacking away at food insecurity: Students tackling food issues together at Halifax event

The numbers show Nova Scotia’s food insecurity is the worst in Canada - and local students hope to do something about it.

From Monday to Tuesday at Saint Mary’s University, 120 post-secondary students from across the province are competing in teams and developing innovative campaigns, businesses, start-ups and projects for Food Hack.

“[The issues] are huge and it is a problem being faced globally in first-world countries, developing countries and in Canada itself,” said Omesh Kumar in an interview, one of two event organizers.

“That is why we are bringing together really inspired, young students who want to tackle these problems.”

Food Hack is a shortened form of the word “hackathon”, a type of event that brings together a large group of people to work collaboratively on a project. It is the first “innovation driving food event” of its kind in the province, says Kumar.

Participants in the event are mainly from SMU, Mount Saint Vincent University, the NSCAD University, NSCC, and the Atlantic School of Theology. Organizers of Food Hack also opened 30 spots to other universities like Dalhousie and Acadia.

According to the Food Hack site, statistics in the food industry are alarming. In terms of food safety, over four million Canadians are affected by food-borne illnesses every year. From a food sustainability standpoint, 1.3 billion tonnes of food rots during harvest, transportation and storage – close to one-third of all food produced annually.

Kumar added that food insecurity in Nova Scotia is the worst of all Canadian provinces.

“The idea is we are hacking away problems in the food industry,” said Kumar.

Along with the ability to learn about a new sector, Kumar said he is excited to see the students engaging with each other, develop skills like how to pitch and articulate their ideas, and grow their confidence.

Mentors from the government, professors and owners of local sustainable businesses will be on site to assist the students.

Teams will present their projects to a panel for two rounds of judging, and criteria will focus on things like business model and vision, impact of the idea and presentation.

Following the event the students will have full ownership of their innovation projects.

The event is organized by The Spark Zone, a community sandbox partnered with educational establishments across Nova Scotia and funded through the provincial government that aims to promote, create and launch business ideas and social innovations.