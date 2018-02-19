Nova Scotia teen facing charges after driving impaired with gun in car: police

A Nova Scotia teen is facing charges after police say he was driving impaired with a gun in the car.

On Sunday morning around 3:40 a.m., Lunenburg RCMP responded to a complaint after locals heard gunfire in the Farmington Road area in Union Square, according to a release.

After receiving a description of the subject’s vehicle, police found the subject on Mackay Road and conducted a traffic stop.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested after police found a rifle near the passenger seat and observed signs of alcohol impairment.

The suspect was alone in the car.

The teen was transported to the Cookville RCMP Detachment where police conducted a breath test and found his blood alcohol readings were nearly two times the legal limit.

The driver was released into the custody of his father.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater youth court on March 7 on charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol over the limit, and careless use of a firearm.