Quite the welcome wagon: Halifax police, paramedics help deliver baby girl

Halifax police officers helped welcome one of the city’s newest residents early Monday morning.

According to a release, at 9:20 a.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to assist paramedics for a report of a woman about to give birth in the 3500 block of Lynch Street in Halifax.

Two patrol officers (one a former paramedic) helped paramedics with delivering a health baby girl.

The mother and baby are doing well, the release said.