Quite the welcome wagon: Halifax police, paramedics help deliver baby girl
Officers responded to Lynch Street on Monday morning after a report came in of a woman about to give birth.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax police officers helped welcome one of the city’s newest residents early Monday morning.
According to a release, at 9:20 a.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to assist paramedics for a report of a woman about to give birth in the 3500 block of Lynch Street in Halifax.
Two patrol officers (one a former paramedic) helped paramedics with delivering a health baby girl.
The mother and baby are doing well, the release said.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Report: Unjust confinement at N.S. psychiatric hospital a 'lawsuit waiting to happen'
-
'I'm just devastated:' Vacationing Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness
-
'Narconomics and its tentacles': B.C. vows crackdown on fentanyl-real estate laundering
-
'How dare you': Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump