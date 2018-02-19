'Really focused:' Halifax Mooseheads edge out win over top-ranked Rimouski

Halifax Mooseheads sophomore Raphaël Lavoie spent the summer playing in a three-on-three hockey league and the results are showing this season.

The 6'4 forward scored in overtime as the Mooseheads squeaked out a 6-5 win over the Rimouski Océanic.

"It was really important. We need to keep our place up in the standings if we want an advantage in the playoffs. It was a really important game," said Lavoie after Halifax beat the East Division’s best team in front of 8,328 fans Monday afternoon at the Scotiabank Centre.

"Every game you prepare yourself, but against a team that high in the standings, you have to be really focused and you got to be ready to play against them."

Lavoie continued his trend of showing up in big moments, scoring his fifth overtime winner of the season and ninth game-winning goal.

"He's got great vision. He always knows where to take the puck,” said Moose defenceman Jake Ryczek, who picked up an assist on the decisive goal.

“That's one good thing about him, he knows when to go to the net, when not to. He always creates chances, so it helps the team a lot."

The game featured the two highest-scoring rookies in the QMJHL, Alexis Lafreniere on Rimouski and Filip Zadina on Halifax. Both players made a splash for their teams, with the 18-year-old Zadina scoring 36 seconds into the game and adding a short-handed goal just under five minutes later.

But it was the 16-year-old Alexis Lefreniere who stole the show late in the game for Rimouski.

The first overall pick of the 2017 QMJHL draft, Lefreniere scored his second goal of the game in the third period to tie the game. It capped off a period where the rising star was buzzing around the net and creating chances most shifts.

With two goals each on Monday, the rookies are tied with 69 points.

It was another near disastrous meltdown for the Herd. Two goals from Zadina along with markers from Lavoië, Connor Moynihan and Bo Groulx gave Halifax a 5-1 lead after 20 minutes and chased Rimouski goalie Colten Ellis from the net. But Ellis returned in the third with his team down 5-4.

Alex Gravel got the start in nets, making 33 saves with co-starter Blade-Mann Dixon out with an injury.