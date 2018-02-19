Say what? Language researcher in Halifax looking for experiment participants

Researchers investigating how people talk, understand speech, and identify words are looking for eastern Canadian participants to help with a paid experiment.

The experiment is part of a collaborative project between Dalhousie University’s School of Human Communication Disorders and the Alberta Phonetics Laboratory.

Filip Nenadić is a PhD student from the University of Alberta who’s in Halifax for the next three months. He’s seeking eastern Canadian volunteers willing to spare an hour or two to help with the experiment.

“Basically we’re creating one of the first very large projects in this area…What we get from this are answers as to how our brain functions, basically,” he said.

“How we organize knowledge, how we systematize it, and how we access it. There’s no better faculty to investigate that than language when it comes to humans because language is so diverse.”

For the project, Nenadić needs about 90 participants who ideally come twice for about an hour (or less) each time to earn $10 per session.

“So a person can come twice for $20, but we like to say besides that compensation, there’s a large, huge pile of thank you’s on the side, for what it’s worth,” he joked.

You must be between the ages of 18 and 30 and a native speaker of Canadian English.

Participants are asked to listen to a series of words and make a quick decision about whether each word is a real English word, or a non-word. There’s also a memory-style task that Nenadić described as a bit of a game.

“The investigation concerns, in broadest terms, speech perception,” Nenadić explained.

“The basic idea is that we have some sort of storage in our brain where we keep all the words. What we want to know is when I am talking right now, how do you recognize those things and how do you access them?”

Nenadić said it was important to get eastern Canadian English speakers for this leg of the project.

For the project, “eastern” means anything from Manitoba eastward, and Atlantic Canadians and others in the Halifax area who fit the criteria are being encouraged to participate.

The way native English speakers pronounce words varies greatly depending on where they’re from, so dialect is of interest.

But Nenadić said they’re not looking for smaller regional differences like one might find between the accents of Cape Bretoners versus Haligonians, for example.

“It’s to compare what happens when you have…a western Canadian speaker and a western Canadian (test subject) versus when we have a Western Canadian speaker and something that doesn’t fit like an eastern Canadian,” he explained.

“So whether it’s a Cape Bretoner or a Haligonian it doesn’t matter that much as long as there’s a mismatch in that regard.”

Anyone interested in helping with the project is encouraged to sign up here.

“What interests me the most about this is trying to describe how the process unfolds and how the human does it,” Nenadić said.