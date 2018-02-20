Case of man accused in murder of Halifax yoga instructor back in court

HALIFAX — The case of a Halifax man charged with the second-degree murder of a Montreal-born yoga instructor was back in court Tuesday.

Nicholas Jordan Butcher appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court as pre-trial motions were being heard ahead of his jury trial in the death of 32-year-old Kristin Johnston, slated to start April 3.

Information presented at the hearings, scheduled for 10 days, are protected by a publication ban.

Butcher — wearing a navy suit, striped tie, white collared shirt, and rectangular glasses — sat at his lawyer's bench during the proceeding Tuesday.

Butcher, in his mid-30s, is being represented by lawyers Peter Planetta and Jonathan Hughes, while Crown lawyers Carla Ball and Tanya Carter are prosecuting the case.

Justice Joshua Arnold will preside over the trial.