Drink up: NSLC sales jumped $4.7 million last quarter

New numbers show Nova Scotians’ love of local drinks isn’t slowing down.

On Tuesday, the NSLC released their third quarter results from Oct. 2 to Dec.31, 2017, showing that the volume of liquor sales has increased by 1.9 per cent.

There was a $4.7 million increase in sales compared to that time the previous year, making the quarter worth $165.7 million in total for the corporation.

The net income for the quarter was $65.5 million - an increase of $700,000.

Nova Scotia spirits saw the greatest increase in local products sales with an upswing of 59.5 per cent compared to the same time last year, making sales worth $2 million.

Craft beer sales from N.S. clocked in at $3.5 million, an increase of 48.6 per cent.

Provincial wine sales, made with local grapes, are up 22.6 per cent to $3.5 million.

Locally crafted “ready-to-drink” beverages (largely ciders made from local apples) saw a sales increase of 37.8 per cent to $1 million.