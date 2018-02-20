News / Halifax

Drink up: NSLC sales jumped $4.7 million last quarter

Sales for N.S. craft beer and spirits both rose about 50 per cent this year compared to last.

New numbers show Nova Scotians’ love of local drinks isn’t slowing down.

On Tuesday, the NSLC released their third quarter results from Oct. 2 to Dec.31, 2017, showing that the volume of liquor sales has increased by 1.9 per cent.   

There was a $4.7 million increase in sales compared to that time the previous year, making the quarter worth $165.7 million in total for the corporation.  

The net income for the quarter was $65.5 million - an increase of $700,000.

Nova Scotia spirits saw the greatest increase in local products sales with an upswing of 59.5 per cent compared to the same time last year, making sales worth $2 million.

Craft beer sales from N.S. clocked in at $3.5 million, an increase of 48.6 per cent.

Provincial wine sales, made with local grapes, are up 22.6 per cent to $3.5 million.

Locally crafted “ready-to-drink” beverages (largely ciders made from local apples) saw a sales increase of 37.8 per cent to $1 million.

Store operating expenses over the quarter increased by over $650,000 while corporate expenses saw an increase of over $200,000.

