Halifax homicide from 2012 added to rewards program

Police in Nova Scotia are taking additional steps to solve the murder of James Alexander “Sandy” Lyle.

The Halifax Integrated Major Crime Unit and the province’s Department of Justice have added the 2012 case to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, promising $150,000 to anyone who can supply information that will lead to an arrest and conviction.

"The family of Mr. Lyle have experienced a terrible loss and deserve answers," said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell on behalf of Justice Minister Mark Furey in the release.

"We believe there are individuals who have information and I am asking them to please come forward to police."

The homicide took place in the late evening of Feb. 19, 2012 near the Montague Gold Mines.

Police discovered the body of Lyle on the side of Montague Mines Road following a number of reports of an “unconscious person” being seen near the road.

Upon arrival, police found that Lyle had died from foul play and the case was deemed a homicide.

The victim was last seen leaving the former Rodeo Lounge in Burnside Park earlier that evening.

"I am asking anyone who remembers anything out of the ordinary about that day to come forward," says Insp. Kevin O'Blenis, officer in charge of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division. "Anything, no matter how small, could help with the investigation."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.