Halifax Transit driver ticketed for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk

A Halifax Transit bus driver got a ticket Tuesday night after they hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police said the driver was turning a Halifax Transit bus from Hartlen Street onto Main Street when they hit the pedestrian, a 20-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries “as a precaution,” and the bus driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to the pedestrian.