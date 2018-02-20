Halifax Transit driver ticketed for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk
Police say the driver was turning a Halifax Transit bus from Hartlen Street onto Main Street in Dartmouth when they hit a 20-year-old pedestrian.
A Halifax Transit bus driver got a ticket Tuesday night after they hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police said the driver was turning a Halifax Transit bus from Hartlen Street onto Main Street when they hit the pedestrian, a 20-year-old man.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries “as a precaution,” and the bus driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to the pedestrian.
Police did not name the driver, or disclose their age or gender.
