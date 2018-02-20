Look familiar? Nova Scotia police release sketch of attempted robbery suspect

Police in Nova Scotia have released a sketch of the suspect in an attempted armed robbery case from last year.

In the early hours of Dec. 14, 2017, a man entered a service station on Highway 1 near Mount Uniacke, according to an East Hants RCMP release on Tuesday.

Upon entering, the suspect asked the clerk for cigarettes before pulling out a long black knife and demanding he be given all of the money in the register.

As another car drove into the parking lot, the clerk told the man to leave. The suspect fled the store and got in the passenger side of a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. The vehicle headed towards Lower Sackville.

The RCMP found no sign of the suspect or the vehicle while conducting a patrol just after the incident.

Police said nothing was stolen and nobody was hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as a short thinly built white man in his late 20’s. He had some stubble on his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-632-2424, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.