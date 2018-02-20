Nova Scotia police looking for man who approached 12-year-old girl

Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for a man who approached a 12-year-old girl in his car last week and asked her is she wanted a ride.

In a media release Tuesday, RCMP said the incident occurred last Wednesday. The girl was approached by a man driving a small grey car who asked her if she wanted a ride.

The girl didn’t know the man and declined. He asked again and she declined a second time.

The girl told police the man didn’t leave right away, but he did leave the area and she continued walking.

The incident occurred in the Port Hawkesbury area near Elm Court in the Tamarac Heights subdivision.

The man is described as white, between 30 and 35 years old with a somewhat deep voice. He had no facial hair and appeared to be fairly tall.

He was wearing a dark grey or black hoodie with the hood down. He was driving a small grey four-door car with dark tinted back windows.