Nova Scotia Teachers Union holding strike vote to protest education reforms

HALIFAX — The union representing Nova Scotia's 9,300 public school teachers is holding a strike vote today over the Liberal government's education reforms.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union called the unexpected strike vote last week to protest the province's decision to largely endorse a consultant's report recommending sweeping education reforms, including the removal of 1,000 principals, vice-principals and supervisors from the union.

The vote could lead to an illegal walkout or job action, as the teachers' contract does not expire until next year.

The report by consultant Avis Glaze makes 22 recommendations, including elimination of the province's seven English-language school boards and creation of a provincial college of educators to license and regulate the profession.