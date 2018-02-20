Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail

Police want to speak with a man whose dogs got into an altercation with another dog on a Halifax-area walking trail

In a media release, police said the incident occurred on Feb. 7 around 11 a.m. on the MacIntosh Run trail system near Norawarren Drive in Herring Cove.

A group of people were walking their dogs in the area when they encountered a man walking with two dogs.

The man’s dogs got into an altercation with one of the dogs that was walking with the larger group of people.

When the dogs were separated, the man threatened to kill the dog and threatened and swore at the people in the group. Several young children were in the group.

None of the people or dogs were injured as a result of the incident.

The man is described as a white male of average height and average build and about 23-years-old.

He was wearing a hooded sweater at the time of the incident.

One of the dogs is described as a large brown lab/shepherd mix and the other dog is described as a white and gray pit bull.

Police would like to speak to this man about the incident and are asking him or anyone who has information to call 902-490-5020.