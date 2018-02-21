‘Foster emerging talent:’ Jonathan Torrens offers free equipment to Atlantic female filmmakers

Jonathan Torrens is offering free equipment for women making film in Atlantic Canada, because after all “we are a community more than an industry.”

Torrens announced Wednesday his Rolling Production Rentals will be offering free equipment to female directors and producers from Women in Film & Television – Atlantic (WIFT-AT).

“There has been a lot of discussion about gender in the world and in our business so I asked myself how I could contribute and how I could help level the playing field in some way,” said Torrens in an interview.

“The hope is that the program will help women directors and producers at a certain tier achieve the next tier. They will be able to court name talent, it might affect their budget, and help the production travel farther,” he said.

The new program will benefit members by offering them free access to trailers and support vehicles for productions with budgets of under $1 million.

Torrens, the owner of Rolling Production based out of Truro, is a popular Atlantic Canadian actor known for his work on shows like Mr. D, Trailer Park Boys, and Jonovision.

WIFT – AT is a non-profit organization founded in 2009 that boasts over 150 members in the region.

The organization’s mandate is to advance, promote, connect and inspire all women working in “screen-based” media arts.

“This gesture from Rolling Production Rentals and Jonathan is incredibly generous,” said WIFT-AT chair Kimberlee McTaggart in a statement.

“The rental of trucks and other vehicles can be very expensive and a financial barrier for a filmmaker. He will be opening up a world of opportunity for our members and hopefully help increase the number of productions in the East Coast spearheaded by women.”

Torrens explained that the least expensive piece of film equipment the production company rents costs $2,500 a week for normal customers.

“(The expenses) are not insignificant, especially if you have a big cast and you need to accommodate your talent. If you want to have a Jessica Chastain in your movie, she cannot sit in a van. Being able to assure name talent that they will have world-class accommodations will be enticing,” said Torrens.

Kristin Arason, Rolling Production Rentals’ fleet manager, will work with directors and producers to coordinate their needs and gear availability.

Guidelines for the initiative require clients to be full WIFT-AT members, reside in Atlantic Canada, and provide valid production, vehicle and liability insurance.

The offer only stands for projects with a budget of $100,000 to $1 million.

If the client has insurance and qualifies for the program, there will be no time limit on the project and no limitations on how many vehicles may be rented – running largely on a “while supplies last” basis.

“It is no secret that we have had a turbulent couple of years in our industry (in Atlantic Canada) but we are a community more than an industry,” said Torrens citing the changes to the film tax credit in 2015.