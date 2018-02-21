Halifax police seeking second suspect after smash and grab liquor store robbery

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a smash and grab robbery at a private liquor store in downtown Halifax.

“PSA: Our shop is closed until noon today. We need a new door after a minor smash and grab break-in last night—first time in 15 years!,” reads a tweet from Bishop’s Cellar on Wednesday morning.

“Luckily, our management & the police arrived right away—plus our people & the shop are okay. Once we get the new window in, we’ll re-open!”

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 1400 block of Lower Water Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers arrived they discovered the front window of the business had been broken.

People from the business arrived and police were able to view the security video. It showed two suspects break the window, enter the business, and exit with an unknown quantity of alcohol.

Police located one of the suspects in the area and he was arrested.

The second suspect was not located. He’s described as a white male about 5’10” tall wearing a grey ball cap, black jacket and grey pants.

A 29-year-old man will be making a morning court appearance to face numerous criminal charges.