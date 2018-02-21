It's a yes: Nova Scotia teachers vote for illegal strike action

Teachers across Nova Scotia have voted in favour of illegal strike action.

After a meeting of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union executive on Wednesday, president Liette Doucet told reporters that Tuesday’s vote resulted in very strong stike mandate.

Doucet said 82.5 per cent of the vote was a yes to strike action, and 93 per cent of teachers voted. All voting was done through an online program from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The teachers' union is not in a legal strike position, and Doucet said Wednesday they have not yet decided what form the strike action of its 9,300 members could take.

She added that the NSTU now wants a meeting with Education Minister Zach Churchill and Premier Stephen McNeil.

Doucet has said possible job action could include work-to-rule activities, a rotating strike or a walkout.

Churchill has questioned the union's decision to seek an illegal strike mandate, saying job action is not in the best interests of students.

The union called the strike vote last week to protest the province's decision to largely endorse the Avis Glaze report that recommends education reforms, including the removal of principals and vice-principals from the union, the creation of a provincial college of educators, and the elimination of the province’s seven English-language school boards