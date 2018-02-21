News / Halifax

Man charged after nine-month investigation into Nova Scotia convenience store robbery

The RCMP said two men robbed a store in Debert last May and stole more than $2,000.

The Mounties have arrested a Nova Scotia man after a nine month investigation into the armed robbery of a convenience store in Debert.

According to a RCMP release Wednesday, the arrest last Friday of a Brookfield man came a long time after the initial incident that occurred on May 23, 2017.

Around 8:50 p.m. on May. 23, Colchester RCMP received a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store near Plains Road.

Two men, one of whom had a gun, entered the store demanding money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Two employees tried to stop the men and were assaulted. The men made off from the scene with over $2,000.

The store employees suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The Brookfield man was placed in custody and appeared in Truro provincial court Wednesday to face a charge of with robbery with a firearm, and was released on a recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing.

