Man charged after nine-month investigation into Nova Scotia convenience store robbery
The RCMP said two men robbed a store in Debert last May and stole more than $2,000.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Mounties have arrested a Nova Scotia man after a nine month investigation into the armed robbery of a convenience store in Debert.
According to a RCMP release Wednesday, the arrest last Friday of a Brookfield man came a long time after the initial incident that occurred on May 23, 2017.
Around 8:50 p.m. on May. 23, Colchester RCMP received a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store near Plains Road.
Two men, one of whom had a gun, entered the store demanding money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Two employees tried to stop the men and were assaulted. The men made off from the scene with over $2,000.
The store employees suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.
The Brookfield man was placed in custody and appeared in Truro provincial court Wednesday to face a charge of with robbery with a firearm, and was released on a recognizance.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Transit driver ticketed for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk
-
Case of man accused in murder of Halifax yoga instructor back in court
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
'Way behind everybody else:' Report says Halifax Transit buses break down more than other cities