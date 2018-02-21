NDP introducing new legislation to make Nova Scotia Health Authority more accessible

The provincial NDP is calling for more health care accountability through the introduction of what it’s calling two parallel pieces of legislation.

“In Canada today there is only one province where health authority meetings are not open to the public. Nova Scotia. Similarly, Nova Scotia stands out as the province where minutes and proceedings of the health authority are unavailable to members of the public,” NDP leader Gary Burrill said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

“This means that none of the affairs of the Nova Scotia Health Authority is subject to the public scrutiny and the media scrutiny that we understand in a democratic society are germane to professional performance.”

During next week’s spring session of the legislature, the NDP plans to introduce the Nova Scotia Health Authority Openness Act and the Nova Scotia Health Authority Accountability Act.

The first act would require all NSHA meetings to be open to the public and would require the NSHA to announce its meetings publicly and in advance. It also would require all agendas and minutes of meetings to be made public and posted online.

The second act would require the NSHA to track and report publicly, on a quarterly basis, a range of information from all its hospitals.

That would include wait times for mental health and emergency rooms, the percentage of people going into emergency rooms who don’t have a regular health care provider, and other related information.

“The point here is not just to receive the information but to make it compulsory for the information to be laid out before the public,” Burrill said.

“This is consistent with the approach the auditor general was talking about a few months ago.”

A Nova Scotia Health Authority spokesperson said prior to the NSHA’s creation, the province’s multiple district health authorities tracked different pieces of data and often used different definitions or models of care.

“Since 2015 there's been a great deal of effort put into establishing consistent measures and data sources. Our internal and public reporting has evolved along with that work and will continue to evolve,” NSHA spokesperson Carla Adams said.

“In the near future we will add enhanced quarterly reporting on our public website.”

Addressing the NDP call for tracking and publicly reporting on a quarterly basis important information from the province’s hospitals, Adams said they do their best to meet data requests to anyone asking for it.