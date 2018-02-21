Two men assault, rob 71-year-old Spryfield man in home invasion: Halifax police

Police are looking for two men involved in a Spryfield home invasion where a 71-year-old man was assaulted and robbed.

At 9:13 p.m. on Sunday, Halifax Regional Police patrol members responded to Abbey Road for a report of two men breaking into a residence and assaulting a resident.

The 71-year-old victim told police that when he answered a knock at his door, two men forced their way into his home.

The men assaulted him and stole cash, a leather jacket and a safe containing personal property before fleeing out the back of the residence, police said.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his mid-late 20s, 5’5”-5’6” tall, blue eyes, possibly some facial hair, a stocky build and straight reddish-brown hair. He was wearing light blue jeans, a three-quarter length light coloured puffy jacket with fur trim around the hood, brown cotton gloves, a black toque, and half his face was covered with a black scarf.

The second suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-late 20’s, approximately 6’0 tall, with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with the hood up and a dark baseball cap underneath the hood, black gloves, light blue jeans, a dark coloured toque, brown work-style boots and his face was also covered with a scarf.