Woman seriously hurt after being assaulted with weapon outside Halifax-area home
The victim was assaulted as she left a friend's residence in East Preston, police said.
A woman was seriously hurt after being assaulted when leaving a friend’s home in East Preston, police say.
On Monday at 6:11 p.m., Halifax RCMP responded to a call on Brian Street that a woman required medical attention after being assaulted with a weapon as she was leaving a friend's home.
According to the police release, the woman’s friend came outside to check on her, saw that she was bleeding, and yelled to his wife to call 911.
The man provided first aid to the victim as they waited for paramedics to arrive. The woman's injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.
