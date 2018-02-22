Boy fascinated with garbage trucks gets one of his own from sanitation crew

EASTERN PASSAGE, N.S. — A Nova Scotia boy who every week waits wide-eyed for the local garbage truck now has a truck of his own — just on a slightly smaller scale.

Hiro turned three on Wednesday and his favourite two-man crew pulled up to his house with a unique gift for the young boy — a model of their REgroup sanitation truck.

His mom, Krystle Getson, says Hiro first started noticing the green REgroup trucks last summer and then insisted on waiting at the end of the driveway every Wednesday.

After working up the nerve to talk to them, the crew of Dave Nickerson and his partner, Rudy, started giving Hiro fist bumps and high-fives, even letting the youngster onto the truck to pretend to work the handles to compact garbage.

Hiro celebrated his third birthday with an intricate cake that looked like Nickerson's truck, even bearing the crew's Number 81 designation on it.